Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dead at 95: US media

The 95-year-old was responsible for superhero characters, including Black Panther and Spider-Man.

CAPE TOWN/LOS ANGELES - Marvel legend Stan Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk who now dominate the world's movie screens, has died.

He was 95 years old.

Lee, the face of comic book culture in the United States, died early Monday in Los Angeles, according to US entertainment outlets including The Hollywood Reporter. He had suffered a number of illnesses in recent years.

It's being reported that Lee was rushed to hospital on Monday where he died.

Tributes have started pouring in for the entertainment icon.

Lump in throat. Stan Lee will forever be a legend who spurred on the imaginations of millions. A giant. #stanlee #RIP — Ian Kenny (@Ian__Kenny) November 12, 2018

