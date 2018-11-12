Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dead at 95: US media
The 95-year-old was responsible for superhero characters, including Black Panther and Spider-Man.
CAPE TOWN/LOS ANGELES - Marvel legend Stan Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk who now dominate the world's movie screens, has died.
He was 95 years old.
Lee, the face of comic book culture in the United States, died early Monday in Los Angeles, according to US entertainment outlets including The Hollywood Reporter. He had suffered a number of illnesses in recent years.
It's being reported that Lee was rushed to hospital on Monday where he died.
Tributes have started pouring in for the entertainment icon.
Lump in throat. Stan Lee will forever be a legend who spurred on the imaginations of millions. A giant. #stanlee #RIP— Ian Kenny (@Ian__Kenny) November 12, 2018
I’m really upset...Stan Lee was an amazing man, I wish I could’ve met him. #StanLee— Izzy(Les💓) (@IzzyOW_) November 12, 2018
I almost choked when my sister told me he died today, I can’t breath to know the creator of my childhood memories, the reason I chose my degree, and the man who crafted my happiness and excitement for art and graphics. I’ll miss you so much Stan lee. Love you. RIP Stan Lee pic.twitter.com/Edq7WJdlFu— Charlemaine ✨ (@IdgafCarlos) November 12, 2018
Today the man the myth the legend Stan Lee passed away at 95.😭 he’ll be in the hearts of millions of comic book fans around the world #StanLee pic.twitter.com/sX71fHxOQu— Kenneth Espericueta (@TechnoDrone406) November 12, 2018
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.