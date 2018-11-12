Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules
The FA said the allegations related to events that took place in January of this year.
LONDON - Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules, the English governing body announced Monday.
The FA said the allegations related to events that took place in January of this year.
Sturridge is alleged to have broken rules that prohibit the passing on of information about players, managers, team selection or disciplinary matters not publicly available at the time.
Sturridge has until 6:00pm local time on 20 November to respond to the charges.
It is alleged he specifically contravened FA Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b).
The first says "a participant" must not bet either directly or indirectly, by instructing someone else to bet on any aspect of a football match or competition or "any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world".
The second of these rules cautions against the passing on of 'inside information' for betting purposes.
Popular in Sport
-
947 Cycle Challenge organisers shocked by cyclist's death
-
Injured Godin could miss Brazil, France and Barcelona
-
Vermeulen, Specman in Bulls wider Super Rugby training squad
-
Free State Stars part ways with Eymael
-
Masutha quits Black Leopards job
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.