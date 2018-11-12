Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules

The FA said the allegations related to events that took place in January of this year.

LONDON - Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules, the English governing body announced Monday.

The FA said the allegations related to events that took place in January of this year.

Sturridge is alleged to have broken rules that prohibit the passing on of information about players, managers, team selection or disciplinary matters not publicly available at the time.

Sturridge has until 6:00pm local time on 20 November to respond to the charges.

It is alleged he specifically contravened FA Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b).

The first says "a participant" must not bet either directly or indirectly, by instructing someone else to bet on any aspect of a football match or competition or "any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world".

The second of these rules cautions against the passing on of 'inside information' for betting purposes.