[LISTEN] Why vice-chancellors at SA's top universities earn millions

Radio 702 | This past weekend, the 'Sunday Times' published a breakdown of what university bosses earned in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Many vice-chancellors in South Africa's universities are reportedly earning in excess of R3 million per annum while students protest to see fees scrapped.

This past weekend, the Sunday Times published a breakdown of what university bosses earned in 2017.

Topping the list was Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers bagging R4.5 million including a R30,000 bonus followed by former University of Venda head Peter Mbati, who earned R4.2 million.

Ahmed Bawa CEO of Universities South Africa says there is a huge turnover of vice-chancellors currently.

“Universities are a very complex institution to run… Universities councils, which makes these appointments, have to make sure that they get the best possible people for these difficult positions.”

Bawa says universities have to compete with international universities or risk losing the suitable candidates to international competitors.

Listen to the audio above for more.