[LISTEN] Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is optimistic on SA

| Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie says he’s optimistic about the way SA banking is going and that the economy can recover to manageable strengths.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gerrie Fourie, CEO of Capitec Bank, who says he’s optimistic about the way SA banking is going and that the economy can recover to manageable strengths.

Fourie says he’s extremely positive about South Africa, saying there is a great future when he received his Sunday Times Top Company award for its share performance on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange over the past five years.

Among other things, the speech focused on what lessons small businesses can take from Capitec, in lieu of low employment rates, conflicting laws, regulations and strategies, no policy harmony and a bird’s nest of red tape are squeezing the life out of small businesses.

Fourie says he believes that people will be wasting their time if they spend all their energy on negative things.

He has urged people to work with government.

Fouries says people must look for opportunities, look for positive things, try and find solutions.

Listen to the audio for more.

