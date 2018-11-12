[LISTEN] The history of dodgy business dealings by Steinhoff
Radio 702 | Financial journalist Warren Thompson says the Steinhoff scandal wasn’t as brazen as that of VBS Bank, but he is surprised that there seems to be a lack of political will to investigate and prosecute this crime.
JOHANNESBURG – Following the Steinhoff scandal that rocked financial markets last year, many questions have been raised about the scale of the reported fraud and accounting irregularities at the global retail giant.
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has denied knowledge of the fraud at the company when he stepped down in December 2017.
But does the public understand the enormity of the damage the Steinhoff scandal has caused?
Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser spoke to financial journalist Warren Thompson who explains the long history of dodgy business dealings by Jooste and Steinhoff.
“It wasn’t as brazen as VBS [Mutual Bank], but certainly what surprises me is that there seems to be a lack of political will to try to investigate and prosecute this crime.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Why vice-chancellors at SA's top universities earn millions
-
[LISTEN] Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is optimistic on SA
-
[LISTEN] Legendary Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu turns 83
-
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?
-
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting shows
-
[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfair
-
[LISTEN] Zuma's role in state capture has cost SA R500bn, says analyst
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about adoption in SA
-
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GO
-
[LISTEN] Cremate, use 1 grave for 2 people, City of JHB says as space runs out
-
[LISTEN] Driving licence card delays continue across SA amid ongoing strike
-
[LISTEN] What is a customary marriage?
-
[LISTEN] 'The ghost of Jacob Zuma continues'
-
[LISTEN] IAAF awards: South Africans urged to vote for Manyonga, Semenya
-
[LISTEN] Are the police 'slowly but surely' winning war on crime?
-
[LISTEN] Cele: Police making inroads in dealing with cash-in-transit heists
-
[LISTEN] High hopes for Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
-
[LISTEN] Some shopping malls in SA to charge R5 parking from 2019
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs Parly committee: Someone must be held accountable
-
[LISTEN] Derek Hanekom leads SA team at World Travel Market in London
-
[LISTEN] Capetonians get crash course on how to grow marijuana
-
[LISTEN] Parent group wants transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School
-
[LISTEN] Why estate agents feel threatened by FNB app
-
[LISTEN] Tau Morwe: Who is Transnet’s new acting group CEO?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.