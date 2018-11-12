Popular Topics
[LISTEN] The history of dodgy business dealings by Steinhoff

| Financial journalist Warren Thompson says the Steinhoff scandal wasn’t as brazen as that of VBS Bank, but he is surprised that there seems to be a lack of political will to investigate and prosecute this crime.

JOHANNESBURG – Following the Steinhoff scandal that rocked financial markets last year, many questions have been raised about the scale of the reported fraud and accounting irregularities at the global retail giant.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has denied knowledge of the fraud at the company when he stepped down in December 2017.

But does the public understand the enormity of the damage the Steinhoff scandal has caused?

Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser spoke to financial journalist Warren Thompson who explains the long history of dodgy business dealings by Jooste and Steinhoff.

“It wasn’t as brazen as VBS [Mutual Bank], but certainly what surprises me is that there seems to be a lack of political will to try to investigate and prosecute this crime.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

