[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy this week

JOHANNESBURG - CEO of Cannon Asset Managers Dr Adrian Saville has listed this week’s stock picks as Altaba, Sabvest and Datatec.

Every Monday on The Money Show, host Bruce Whitfield asks an investment professional to share her or his stock picks of the week.

Saville says: “So you’ll pay about $60 to buy the Altaba shares and they’re worth about $70 if you put the Yahoo and the Alibaba shares together. And Alibaba almost needs no introduction given the fact that you can buy anything from a nice hairdryer to a Gucci handbag.”

