SIU sets aside SABC, Vision View's R50m contract
This is the latest SIU victory in an action stemming from a proclamation to investigate procurement irregularities and maladministration at the public broadcaster.
PRETORIA - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has announced it has successfully reviewed and set aside a R50 million contract irregularly entered into between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Vision View Productions.
Eyewitness News revealed in 2016 how a legitimate tender process for the refurbishing of studios was abruptly cancelled by then-COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and awarded to Vision View.
Finance and technology managers who raised red flags about the procurement irregularities were suspended.
The setting aside of the Vision View contract with the SABC is the latest SIU victory in an action stemming from a proclamation to investigate procurement irregularities and maladministration at the public broadcaster.
The unit’s Mahlodi Muofhe says setting aside the contract is just part of the process, now they will try to recover the funds.
The unit is also in the process of recovering damages after the R62 million contract between the SABC and Lornavision was set aside in May.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
