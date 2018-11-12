Joburg EMS on alert following heatwave warning

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Joburg EMS on alert following heatwave warning

Emergency services have urged residents to stay hydrated.

Picture: AFP
Picture: AFP
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Emergency Service will be on high alert this week as the South African Weather Service warns of a heatwave.

Forecasters say temperatures will rise to 35 degrees in Gauteng and persist into the weekend.

Emergency services have urged residents to stay hydrated.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says: "Stay in cool areas so that we can prevent conditions such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"From our side as emergency services, we’ll remain on high alert to make sure that we can be able to respond to any heat-related emergencies."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA