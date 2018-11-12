Joburg EMS on alert following heatwave warning

Emergency services have urged residents to stay hydrated.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Emergency Service will be on high alert this week as the South African Weather Service warns of a heatwave.

Forecasters say temperatures will rise to 35 degrees in Gauteng and persist into the weekend.

Emergency services have urged residents to stay hydrated.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says: "Stay in cool areas so that we can prevent conditions such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"From our side as emergency services, we’ll remain on high alert to make sure that we can be able to respond to any heat-related emergencies."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)