Joao Rodrigues's daughter says he sexually abused her
Rodrigues is facing prosecution for the death of Ahmed Timol after it was found that he was thrown out of a window in the upper floor of then John Vorster Square, now known as Johannesburg police station, in 1971.
JOHANNESBURG - Former apartheid-era security policeman Joao Rodrigues's daughter has given details about how she was allegedly abused by her father.
Speaking to Talk Radio 702's Joanne Joseph on Monday afternoon, Tilana Stander told of her relationship with her father.
Stander says she was subjected to different kinds of abuse, including sexual assault.
“The sexual abuse… there was sexual abuse and verbal abuse. He intimidated you. You were not allowed to ask anything or do anything that you were not told. I was very intimidated and indoctrinated.”
Rodrigues has not yet responded to the allegations.
LISTEN: Timol murder accused Joao Rodrigues's daughter speaks out
