Jamie Foxx's family evacuated during California wildfires

LONDON - Jamie Foxx's family has been evacuated amid the California wildfires, while the 50-year-old star has spoken out about the devastated blazes.

The 50-year-old star - who has daughters Corinne, 24, and Annalise, nine, from previous relationships - is grateful his loved ones are "safe" because the huge blaze has already claimed some lives, while California is also grieving following a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in his Thousand Oaks neighbourhood which claimed the lives of 12 people.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "We're all affected [in California.] We had to evacuate, so my kids and my family are in hotels but they're safe.

"But at least 25 people lost their lives, a lot of people are hurting in my neighborhood in Thousand Oaks, and of course, you know, the shootings."

Foxx urged people to try to see the best in one other, rather than bringing hatred into an already difficult situation for so many.

He explained: "So, I can't tell people enough, in a world right now where it's sort of crazy times to just look for the good in people. Stop looking for the bad in people.

"And just pray for the kids, man, pray for everybody in California. People are losing their whole existence. we were fortunate enough to be able to move but a lot of people aren't, so just god bless all."

His comments come after the Kardashian family dedicated their E! People's Choice Award to the first responders who continue to work "tirelessly" during the wildfires.

Kim Kardahian West spoke on stage as she was joined by family members - Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian - at the ceremony as they collected the prize for Reality Show of 2018 for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

During the acceptance speech, Kardashian West, 38, said: "To all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders" who have worked tirelessly.

"We really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us.

"So please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety. Thank you."

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney were forced to evacuate their homes as the deadly wildfires swept through Calabasas and nearby areas, while Miley Cyrus has revealed she has lost her home to the blaze.