Barbara Hogan to return to state capture inquiry to give testimony

JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan will on Monday morning return to the state capture commission of inquiry to give testimony.

Hogan was meant to give evidence at the commission last month but that was postponed because she failed to submit her statement on time.

She is expected to give her version of events after her name was mentioned by former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor during her testimony in August.

Hogan’s testimony is expected to offer clarity on what happened in 2010 when she was removed from her position during a Cabinet reshuffle.

Vytjie Mentor told the commission when she testified in August that she was offered Hogan's job as Public Enterprises Minister by members of the Gupta family who she claims wanted her to drop the South African Airways flight route to India in favour of their own airline.

Now Hogan will clarify whether she was pressured by members of the controversial family and their business associates to scrap the lucrative flight route.

It also emerged at the commission last month that Hogan will implicate former President Jacob Zuma in her testimony.

