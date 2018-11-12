#Heatwave: How to treat heatstroke
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning that the mercury will rise to 36 degrees in some parts of the province this week.
JOHANNESBURG - As a heatwave passes over Gauteng, emergency services have outlined the importance of treating heat stroke.
Residents are being urged to keep hydrated.
Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, agitation, slurred speech and irritability.
Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst says heatstroke can be fatal if not treated.
“There can be vital organ damage. Without adequate treatment, heatstroke can be fatal.”
He explains which sunscreens work best.
“Try to use the higher spectrum sunscreens. And with children, their skin is a lot more sensitive to the sun and the heat, so SPF50 [is good] for very small children.”
Herbst adds people should remain hydrated.
"Drink a lot of water and stay in the shade. It's not always possible. There are people who work outdoors, like construction workers. Know your body. If you're not feeling well, go to a shaded area and drink plenty of fluids. Don't wear unnecessary clothing."
PROTECT CHILDREN
Emergency services have advised residents to keep children cool and hydrated this week amid the heatwave.
The hot conditions are expected to continue until Saturday, with little rain.
Netcare 911's Shaun Herbst says parents can take measures to protect their children from heat stroke.
“There are precautions that parents can take with small children. Ensure that they wear sunblock, especially if they have very fair skin. Don’t put unnecessary clothing on them and ensure they have enough fluids with electrolytes.”
Meanwhile, Joburg Water has urged residents to use water sparingly as level 1 restrictions continue.
