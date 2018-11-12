Health Dept to launch first mobile circumcision clinic in CT

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department is launching its first mobile circumcision clinic in Cape Town.

It is part of its Man Up campaign which encourages men to get circumcised safely and professionally. It’s also aimed at preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

The clinic also offers testing for HIV and prostate cancer.

