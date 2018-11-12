Hawks arrest 2 more vehicle examiners linked to corruption in Butterworth
The two suspects, aged 25 and 40, are alleged to be part of a bigger group that is responsible for the fraudulent certification of roadworthy permits in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested two vehicle examiners for alleged corruption in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.
The two suspects, aged 25 and 40, are alleged to be part of a bigger group that is responsible for the fraudulent certification of roadworthy permits in the Western Cape.
They were arrested on Friday and appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption.
They were granted R1,500 bail.
The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase said: “The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Transport have already arrested nine suspects linked to the alleged syndicate which has been operating in Cape Town, Butterworth and Queenstown.”
The pair is expected back in court on 3 December, along with seven other suspects arrested last month.
