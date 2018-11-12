Hawks arrest 2 more vehicle examiners linked to corruption in Butterworth

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Hawks arrest 2 more vehicle examiners linked to corruption in Butterworth

The two suspects, aged 25 and 40, are alleged to be part of a bigger group that is responsible for the fraudulent certification of roadworthy permits in the Western Cape.

Picture: Freeimages.com.
Picture: Freeimages.com.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested two vehicle examiners for alleged corruption in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

The two suspects, aged 25 and 40, are alleged to be part of a bigger group that is responsible for the fraudulent certification of roadworthy permits in the Western Cape.

They were arrested on Friday and appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption.

They were granted R1,500 bail.

The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase said: “The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Transport have already arrested nine suspects linked to the alleged syndicate which has been operating in Cape Town, Butterworth and Queenstown.”

The pair is expected back in court on 3 December, along with seven other suspects arrested last month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA