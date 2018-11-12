Zuma fails to tell his side of story to Zondo commission, again

The commission says after reading Barbara Hogan’s statement implicating Jacob Zuma in August, he was notified and sent the document. But he still hasn’t responded.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard that former President Jacob Zuma has once again failed to give his version of events and respond to accusations that he was involved in facilitating the capture of the state.

The commission says after reading former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan’s statement implicating Zuma in August, the former president was notified and sent the document.

But he still hasn’t responded or offered to give his side of the story.

Hogan has taken the stand at the commission.

The inquiry’s Philip Mokoena said: “The commission did not receive any applications in terms of Rule 3.4 or any version from the former president and [in terms of actual receipt by his legal team] they did receive both statements according to the records of the commission, there’s no issue.”