Zuma fails to tell his side of story to Zondo commission, again
The commission says after reading Barbara Hogan’s statement implicating Jacob Zuma in August, he was notified and sent the document. But he still hasn’t responded.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard that former President Jacob Zuma has once again failed to give his version of events and respond to accusations that he was involved in facilitating the capture of the state.
The commission says after reading former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan’s statement implicating Zuma in August, the former president was notified and sent the document.
But he still hasn’t responded or offered to give his side of the story.
Hogan has taken the stand at the commission.
The inquiry’s Philip Mokoena said: “The commission did not receive any applications in terms of Rule 3.4 or any version from the former president and [in terms of actual receipt by his legal team] they did receive both statements according to the records of the commission, there’s no issue.”
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane accuses Gordhan of ignoring her
-
Motsoaledi fails to halt ANC branch nominating Gigaba for Parly
-
SPCA to lay criminal complaint against CT motorist filmed driving over geese
-
Meet CT's new mayoral committee
-
947 Cycle Challenge organisers shocked by cyclist's death
-
Eskom warns of power cuts due to low coal stockpiles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.