Hannah Cornelius’s killers handed life sentences

CAPE TOWN – Three men convicted of the murder and rape of student Hannah Cornelius have been sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk were found guilty of rape, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery last week.

A fourth accused Nashville Julius has been convicted of kidnapping and robbery.

#HannahCornelius Accused 1 and 2 sentenced to 25 years for the attempted murder of Hannah’s friend Cheslin Marsh. LI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018

BREAKING: 3 men convicted of the rape & murder of Stellenbosch student #HannahCornelius sentenced to life for both crimes. LI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018

