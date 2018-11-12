Hannah Cornelius’s killers handed life sentences
Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk were found guilty of rape, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery last week.
CAPE TOWN – Three men convicted of the murder and rape of student Hannah Cornelius have been sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
A fourth accused Nashville Julius has been convicted of kidnapping and robbery.
#HannahCornelius Accused 1 and 2 sentenced to 25 years for the attempted murder of Hannah’s friend Cheslin Marsh. LI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018
BREAKING: 3 men convicted of the rape & murder of Stellenbosch student #HannahCornelius sentenced to life for both crimes. LI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018
