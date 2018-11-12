Gauteng Safety MEC urges SAPS to act swiftly following shooting of officer
A traffic officer was shot in the foot and her husband shot dead at their Springs home on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on police to make swift arrests following the shooting of a traffic officer.
Community Safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwana says: "The MEC for Community Safety Nkosi-Malobane has expressed shock in this incident which happened on Friday in Springs.
"The MEC has therefore directed the law enforcement agencies in the province to work around the clock to make sure those behind this incident are arrested."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
