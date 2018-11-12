Free State Stars part ways with Eymael

Luc Eymael and Stars have endured a difficult start to the new PSL season after they ended the previous one on a high, winning the Nedbank Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership Club Free State Stars have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Luc Eymael on Monday.

The outspoken Eymael and Stars have endured a difficult start to the new PSL season after they ended the previous one on a high, winning the Nedbank Cup and finishing fourth on the league table, securing a spot in the African Confederations Cup, which kicks off next month.

Free State Stars are currently sitting ninth on the log with three wins out of 14 matches. They’ve drawn four times but, worryingly, they’ve lost seven matches for a tally of 13 league points so far this season.

Club general manager Rantsi Mokoena says the club will use the two-week international break to look for a suitable replacement for Eymael.