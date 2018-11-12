Free State Stars part ways with Eymael
Luc Eymael and Stars have endured a difficult start to the new PSL season after they ended the previous one on a high, winning the Nedbank Cup.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership Club Free State Stars have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Luc Eymael on Monday.
The outspoken Eymael and Stars have endured a difficult start to the new PSL season after they ended the previous one on a high, winning the Nedbank Cup and finishing fourth on the league table, securing a spot in the African Confederations Cup, which kicks off next month.
Free State Stars are currently sitting ninth on the log with three wins out of 14 matches. They’ve drawn four times but, worryingly, they’ve lost seven matches for a tally of 13 league points so far this season.
Club general manager Rantsi Mokoena says the club will use the two-week international break to look for a suitable replacement for Eymael.
Popular in Sport
-
947 Cycle Challenge organisers shocked by cyclist's death
-
Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules
-
Injured Godin could miss Brazil, France and Barcelona
-
Vermeulen, Specman in Bulls wider Super Rugby training squad
-
Masutha quits Black Leopards job
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.