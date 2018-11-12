Former Soweto scholar patrol guard accused of raping pupils to appear in court

Fifty-seven-year-old Johannes Molefe is accused of raping and sexually assaulting about 82 pupils at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - A former scholar patrol guard at the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

Trial proceedings will commence in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.