Firefighters injured in Joburg CBD fire to be discharged from hospital
Livhuwani Maumela and Moleko Bereng spent two months at the Milpark Hospital recovering from extensive burn wounds to their hands which they sustained while battling the fire.
JOHANNESBURG - Two fighters who survived the deadly Bank of Lisbon building fire that killed three of their colleagues are expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday morning.
Livhuwani Maumela and Moleko Bereng spent two months at the Milpark Hospital recovering from extensive burn wounds to their hands which they sustained while battling the fire.
“I believe we have a second chance in life, let’s not whine about it,” Bereng said.
[WARNING: Graphic content] WATCH: Firefighters hurt in Joburg CBD fire speak from hospital
Bereng is choosing to look on the bright side.
Dressed in a green hospital gown he tells Eyewitness News how he's getting used to what he describes as his "new hands" after several surgical procedures including skin grafts.
He and his colleagues used their hands while dousing a raging fire.
One firefighter fell to his death while two others were trapped in the building
Bereng says they still struggle to work through the trauma of that day but leaning on each other for support makes the healing easier.
“Once you sit down and whine about it, it’s more painful.”
His colleague Maumela agrees that talking about the tragedy with fellow firefighters has helped.
Their physical recovery will take years, according to doctors but they're eager to return to work as soon as possible.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
947 Cycle Challenge organisers shocked by cyclist's death
-
Cyclist dies at Telkom 947 MTB Challenge
-
Big week for Gordhan with Mkhwebane meeting, Zondo Commission appearance
-
Weather service issues heatwave warnings for Gauteng this week
-
Barbara Hogan to return to state capture inquiry to give testimony
-
SACP: Claims of R3m VBS Bank payment baseless
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.