Firefighters injured in Joburg CBD fire to be discharged from hospital

Livhuwani Maumela and Moleko Bereng spent two months at the Milpark Hospital recovering from extensive burn wounds to their hands which they sustained while battling the fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Two fighters who survived the deadly Bank of Lisbon building fire that killed three of their colleagues are expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday morning.

“I believe we have a second chance in life, let’s not whine about it,” Bereng said.

Bereng is choosing to look on the bright side.

Dressed in a green hospital gown he tells Eyewitness News how he's getting used to what he describes as his "new hands" after several surgical procedures including skin grafts.

He and his colleagues used their hands while dousing a raging fire.

One firefighter fell to his death while two others were trapped in the building

Bereng says they still struggle to work through the trauma of that day but leaning on each other for support makes the healing easier.

“Once you sit down and whine about it, it’s more painful.”

His colleague Maumela agrees that talking about the tragedy with fellow firefighters has helped.

Their physical recovery will take years, according to doctors but they're eager to return to work as soon as possible.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)