Etzebeth to return to full training but Whiteley doubtful

Eben Etzebeth limped off the field in the latter stages of that match and missed the thrilling comeback win against France at the Stade de France on Saturday.

30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will resume full training this week ahead of the Springboks third European tour game against Scotland, after recovering from a foot injury sustained in the 12-11 defeat to England two weeks ago.

Etzebeth limped off the field in the latter stages of that match and missed the thrilling comeback win against France at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Though Etzebeth returns, Warren Whitely is doubtful for the Scotland clash with a calf problem and will be accessed by the Springbok medical team during the week.

South Africa take on a dangerous Scotland at Murrayfield who have had an impressive year thus far, which included a 54-17 thrashing of Fiji last Saturday.

