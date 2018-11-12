Enzo Pietropaolo's murder trial set to begin today

The former treasurer of the Bank of Athens is accused of firing several shots at his estranged wife Manuela at her Brackenhurst home last year.

JOHANNESBURG – The trial of former top banker Enzo Pietropaolo accused of killing his wife and father is set to begin in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

His murder trial has been delayed following several postponements by the defense.

Tuesday marks exactly a year since Manuela Pietropaolo was killed.

Her family hopes the trial will get underway so they can find answers as to what exactly happened on 13 November last year.

Last month, the High Court ruled that Pietropaolo is fit to stand trial following a psychological evaluation.

The former top banker is also accused of murdering his own father.

Ballistics reports showed that he allegedly used a firearm reported stolen from his father’s house to allegedly fire nine bullets at his estranged wife.

Manuela's family says they hope Pietropaulo will be convicted of murder and be given a lengthy prison sentence.

