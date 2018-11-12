Ebola outbreak in Congo proving to be worst in nation's history

Two hundred people have died of the deadly haemorrhagic disease and 300 cases have been reported.

PRETORIA - The Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is proving to be worst in the nation's recorded history.

At least 25 people have been inoculated against the Ebola outbreak in the eastern DRC.

Vaccination efforts and attempts to isolate and contain the disease which was first recorded in Congo in 1976 are hampered by violence against the medical volunteers. At least two of them have been killed by locals.

About half of the victims, of what is the tenth of the Ebola outbreak in the DRC come from Benni, a city of 800,000 people near the border with Rwanda and Uganda.

