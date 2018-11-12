DA calls for probe into Bosasa payment to Ramaphosa’s son

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week told Parliament that the R500,000 payment made to Andile Ramaphosa was above aboard.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says due to Bosasa's controversial links with several African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs), the payment made by the facilities management company to the president's son must be investigated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week told Parliament that the R500,000 payment made to Andile Ramaphosa was above aboard.

The president explained that his son has a financial consultancy that does work for several companies, including Bosasa.

But the DA says there are discrepancies in the president's statement on the matter.

The DA's Graham Charters says: “The transaction wasn’t made directly from Bosasa to Mr Andile Ramaphosa nor to one of his companies.

“It was made to a trust account secretly labelled and this raises more questions than answers.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)