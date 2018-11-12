DA calls for probe into Bosasa payment to Ramaphosa’s son
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week told Parliament that the R500,000 payment made to Andile Ramaphosa was above aboard.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says due to Bosasa's controversial links with several African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs), the payment made by the facilities management company to the president's son must be investigated.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week told Parliament that the R500,000 payment made to Andile Ramaphosa was above aboard.
The president explained that his son has a financial consultancy that does work for several companies, including Bosasa.
But the DA says there are discrepancies in the president's statement on the matter.
The DA's Graham Charters says: “The transaction wasn’t made directly from Bosasa to Mr Andile Ramaphosa nor to one of his companies.
“It was made to a trust account secretly labelled and this raises more questions than answers.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Nothing untoward about David Mabuza's Russia trip - Deputy President's office
-
Report: Mabuza in Russia receiving medical treatment for past poisoning incident
-
SACP: Claims of R3m VBS Bank payment baseless
-
Big week for Gordhan with Mkhwebane meeting, Zondo Commission appearance
-
Plato: Restructuring of mayco portfolios will ease burden on councillors
-
Maimane wants access to secret contract between Ramaphosa’s son & Bosasa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.