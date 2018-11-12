CT nightclub security extortion accused plead not guilty to extortion charges

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje are on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court. They have all pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion and money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - Four men suspected of being linked to Cape Town’s criminal underworld and accused of running a protection racket have pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion.

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen - who’s the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen - and two others are on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court.

Modack is accused of heading a group that has been forcibly taking over security at nightclubs and restaurants in the city and coercing these businesses to pay them. Police say this has sparked violence.

Modack and two of his co-accused are sporting bulletproof vests underneath their clothes. Armed police are standing guard in court as the trial gets underway.

The accused have been escorted by private security guards.

Modack, Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje have all pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion and money laundering.

Modack, Booysen and Fields have also pleaded not guilty to charges of rendering security services without being a registered provider.

Modack faces additional charges of defeating the ends of justice and the interception of communication.

