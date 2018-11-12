CT nightclub security extortion accused plead not guilty to extortion charges
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje are on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court. They have all pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion and money laundering.
CAPE TOWN - Four men suspected of being linked to Cape Town’s criminal underworld and accused of running a protection racket have pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion.
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen - who’s the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen - and two others are on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court.
Modack is accused of heading a group that has been forcibly taking over security at nightclubs and restaurants in the city and coercing these businesses to pay them. Police say this has sparked violence.
Modack and two of his co-accused are sporting bulletproof vests underneath their clothes. Armed police are standing guard in court as the trial gets underway.
The accused have been escorted by private security guards.
Modack, Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje have all pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion and money laundering.
Modack, Booysen and Fields have also pleaded not guilty to charges of rendering security services without being a registered provider.
Modack faces additional charges of defeating the ends of justice and the interception of communication.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma fails to tell his side of story to Zondo commission, again
-
SPCA to lay criminal complaint against CT motorist filmed driving over geese
-
Mkhwebane accuses Gordhan of ignoring her
-
Motsoaledi fails to halt ANC branch nominating Gigaba for Parly
-
Barbara Hogan: ANC often interfered in appointing executives at SOEs
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.