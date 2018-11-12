CT Mayco member Felicity Purchase to prioritise social housing, public transport

Felicity Purchase has been tasked with managing the tough portfolio of Urban Development. She was unveiled as part of Dan Plato's new mayoral committee on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Dealing with the city's housing backlog remains a top priority for Cape Town's new mayor and his team.

Dan Plato unveiled his new mayoral committee on Sunday.

Felicity Purchase has been tasked with managing the tough portfolio of Urban Development.

Purchase says two of her top priorities in her new role is to get inner-city social housing projects in Cape Town off the ground and address the public transport problem.

Former Transport and Urban Development mayco member Brett Herron has stated that projects like the disposal of the Salt River Market for social housing were blocked by some members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus.

But this has been slammed as lies by other councillors and Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Purchase says she's committed to driving inner-city social housing developments, like the one at the Salt River Market.

"We need to bring people into the CBD. Also, because the transport costs of people are horrendous to get to their jobs. So, those are all projects we need to continue with."

She adds the plan for the city to take over management of the rail network is also still on the cards.

"Nothing should change. I worked well with Councillor Herron, and he's done some fantastic work. I would like to continue with all those projects as much as we can. I don't see a problem with that."

