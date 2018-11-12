City of JHB hopes to conclude Lisbon Building fire probe soon
A blaze tore through the 23rd floor of the building almost two months ago and three firefighters were killed.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it hopes to conclude its criminal investigation into the fire at the Lisbon Building in the next few months.
It was discovered that the building was only 20% compliant with occupational health and safety standards.
WATCH: Firefighters hurt in Joburg CBD fire speak from hospital
Speaking outside the building where a guard of honour was held on Monday, Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said it’s a complicated investigation.
“The matter is pending. We’re hoping within the next few months that the investigation will have concluded and we will be able to report back and find out what caused the fire.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
