Case against Soweto scholar patrol guard accused of rape postponed

Johannes Molefe, whois accused of sexually abusing dozens of pupils from AB Xuma Primary School, appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a former Soweto scholar patrol guard has been postponed to later this week.

Johannes Molefe appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday morning

He’s accused of sexually abusing dozens of pupils from AB Xuma Primary School.

A cleanly shaven Molefe appeared before acting Judge Peet Johnson ready for the first day of his trial but was sent back into the dungeon minutes later after the State requested that the matter be postponed as another matter was being heard.

Parents here were visibly annoyed with this postponement, saying that their children missed a day of school to attend proceedings here.

Their spokesperson Phindile Singe says they were ready for trial to begin.

“There’s nothing that we can do but we’re hoping that at least that something is going to happen today. We will let the court decide as to what needs to happen.”

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday and Molefe will remain in police custody.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)