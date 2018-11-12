Cape anti-gang unit arrests suspect after Elsies River man murdered
The 31-year-old man was gunned down on Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s new anti-gang unit has made another an arrest following the murder of a man in Elsies River.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The suspect fled and was later arrested by members of the anti-gang unit. Once charged, the 40-year-old suspect will be due to make a court appearance on a charge of murder.”
The anti-gang unit has made more than 60 arrests since its operational deployment earlier this month.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele formally launched the specialised unit in Hanover Park two weeks ago.
The unit consists of 95 members.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
