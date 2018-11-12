Popular Topics
Barbara Hogan: ANC often interfered in appointing executives at SOEs

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan is testifying at the state capture commission about her time as minister and whether she was put under pressure to take certain decisions by the Gupta family.

FILE: A video screengrab of Barbara Hogan appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 12 November 2018.
FILE: A video screengrab of Barbara Hogan appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 12 November 2018.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan has questioned whether the African National Congress (ANC)’s deployment committee is effective, saying the governing party has often interfered and tried to instruct her on who to appoint to leadership positions at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Hogan is testifying at the state capture commission about her time as minister and whether she was put under pressure to take certain decisions by the Gupta family.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Hogan if the governing party gets involved in the appointment of board members and senior executives at SOEs.

She confirmed that when she was minister, the ANC’s deployment committee got involved.

“For a handful of people to simply just decide that this is their preferred candidate; on what basis? What transparency is there?”

She says the ANC often interfered and has cited an example where the national working committee tried to instruct her to appoint certain people at SOEs.

“That is an abuse of power and that is usurping executive authority. Why have a minister if you’re going to instruct that minister about what happens? I feel the same way very strongly about Parliament.”

Hogan has warned that government will always be impacted negatively if the ANC’s deployment committee is captured by forces.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

