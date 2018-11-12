Barbara Hogan: ANC often interfered in appointing executives at SOEs

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan is testifying at the state capture commission about her time as minister and whether she was put under pressure to take certain decisions by the Gupta family.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan has questioned whether the African National Congress (ANC)’s deployment committee is effective, saying the governing party has often interfered and tried to instruct her on who to appoint to leadership positions at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Hogan if the governing party gets involved in the appointment of board members and senior executives at SOEs.

She confirmed that when she was minister, the ANC’s deployment committee got involved.

“For a handful of people to simply just decide that this is their preferred candidate; on what basis? What transparency is there?”

#StateCaptureInquiry Hogan reveals that Jacob Zuma insisted tht Siyabonga Gama be appointed as chief executive of Transnet. She says she recommended Sipho Maseko but Zuma didn’t want to hear that. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018

She says the ANC often interfered and has cited an example where the national working committee tried to instruct her to appoint certain people at SOEs.

“That is an abuse of power and that is usurping executive authority. Why have a minister if you’re going to instruct that minister about what happens? I feel the same way very strongly about Parliament.”

Hogan has warned that government will always be impacted negatively if the ANC’s deployment committee is captured by forces.

#StateCaptureInquiry Hogan asked by deputy Chief Justice if ANC gets/was involved in appointment of board members or executives at SOE’s. She says ANC set up a deployment committee, where it looked at resources available. “I wonder now if committee is useful” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)