Bafana Bafana to take on Paraguay in Nelson Mandela Challenge

The match will take place three days after South Africa’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying match against Nigeria in Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association (Safa) confirmed Bafana Bafana will play Paraguay in the Nelson Mandela Challenge centenary celebrations at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 20 November.

During the last Nelson Mandela Challenge match in 2016, South Africa beat Egypt.

Bafana Bafana played against Paraguay during the World Cup in 2002, 2008 and again in 2010.

