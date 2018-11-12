Australian woman charged with contaminating strawberries with needles
Australia’s strawberry industry, worth A$160 million, was rocked in September after nearly 200 complaints were made of sewing needles found in strawberries and other fruits.
SYDNEY - A 50-year-old woman will face court on Monday after police charged her with contaminating strawberries with needles, an episode that spurred one of Australia’s biggest food scares.
Australia’s strawberry industry, worth A$160 million, was rocked in September after nearly 200 complaints were made of sewing needles found in strawberries and other fruits.
Several major supermarkets withdrew the fruit as shoppers abandoned purchases, forcing some growers to dump fruit amid warnings of widespread bankruptcies.
Australian police said on Monday they had charged a 50-year woman with seven cases of contamination, the first charges laid in the case.
“This has probably been one of the most trying investigations that I’ve been part of,” Queensland Police Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker told reporters in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland state where the contamination crisis was first reported.
Police said the woman was a former employee of one of the brands affected, although he did not specify which one.
The woman faces up to 10 years in jail if found guilty after Australia’s conservative government toughened sentencing in a bid to contain the crisis.
Australia also criminalised hoax claims.
Wacker said police received 186 complaints of fruit contamination, of which 15 had been found to be hoaxes.
Strawberry growers welcomed the charges but blamed social media for the crisis.
“It was a crisis driven by social media and the only real victims were the strawberry growers, and to some extent other Australian fruit growers and exporters,” the Queensland Strawberry Growers Association said in a statement.
Queensland, Australia’s largest strawberry-producing region, is particularly vulnerable to a sustained downturn in the market.
State premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday her government would set aside $722,400 to help farmers make it through the season.
Popular in World
-
Change Brexit course or face total surrender - Boris Johnson
-
Deadly clash erupts during Israel operation in Gaza
-
Ferocious winds whip California fires as death toll rises to 31
-
Police stop topless protesters approaching Trump motorcade in Paris
-
Putin, Trump discussed sanctions, INF, Syria, Saudi Arabia in Paris: media
-
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of Donald
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.