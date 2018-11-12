ANC Tshwane dismayed by breakdown within municipality's leadership
The ANC in Tshwane says service delivery is being neglected due to these legal battles between the city manager, the mayor and the Democratic Alliance-led administration.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it is dismayed by what it says is a breakdown in leadership due to a legal battle between the city manager, the mayor and the Democratic Alliance-led administration.
City Manager Moeketsi Mosola last week submitted a formal grievance against Mayor Solly Msimanga and the administration in the city for leaking a preliminary council report on the GladAfrica tender.
Mosola wants an investigation into what he says is the illegal and unlawful conduct of the mayor and the Democratic Alliance.
The ANC in Tshwane says service delivery is being neglected due to these legal battles.
Khoi Maepa says: “There is pernicious issues in the City of Tshwane and there’s rampant corruption now that you will note the other corruption that’s actually happening as a result of no management whatsoever because the Executive Mayor and the City Manager are in court every week.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
