Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
The Van Der Westhuizen family applied to the court to have his 2015 will accepted to replace the joint will deposed by him and his wife in 2009.
JOHANNESBURG - The estranged wife of Joost van der Westhuizen, Amor Vittone, will only inherit a TV set from her late husband's estate.
Vitone and Van Der Westhuizen split in 2010.
The former Springbok scrumhalf passed away in 2017 following a long battle from motor neuron disease.
Van Der Westhuizen's family lawyer Ulrich Roux said: “The 2015 will has been accepted and in terms of that will, the estate is bequest to the J9 Trust and only the only two beneficiaries of the J9 Trust are his minor children.”
