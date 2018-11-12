947 Cycle Challenge organisers shocked by cyclist's death

Neil van Vuuren collapsed while trying to finish the 55 kilometre mountain bike race in Fourways on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Organisers of the Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge say that the death of a cyclist has shocked everyone involved in the race.

Neil van Vuuren collapsed while trying to finish the 55-kilometre mountain bike race in Fourways on Sunday.

Paramedics who assisted the 35-year-old on the scene say he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Race Director Tanya Harford says: “It is the first time in the mountain bike challenge we've had a rider pass away, it’s been a shock to our team and the family and we feel for them at this time.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)