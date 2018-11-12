947 Cycle Challenge organisers shocked by cyclist's death

Health Dept to launch first mobile circumcision clinic in CT
Neil van Vuuren collapsed while trying to finish the 55 kilometre mountain bike race in Fourways on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – Organisers of the Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge say that the death of a cyclist has shocked everyone involved in the race.
Neil van Vuuren collapsed while trying to finish the 55-kilometre mountain bike race in Fourways on Sunday.
Paramedics who assisted the 35-year-old on the scene say he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Race Director Tanya Harford says: “It is the first time in the mountain bike challenge we've had a rider pass away, it’s been a shock to our team and the family and we feel for them at this time.”
