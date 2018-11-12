3 Northern Cape card skimmers to appear in court

149 killed as Yemen rebels hold back loyalists in Hodeida
CAPE TOWN - Three suspected robbers linked to card skimming crimes in the Northern Cape are set to appear in court on Monday.
The three were caught over the weekend in De Aar after a man was robbed an ATM in Britstown.
The police's Mohale Ramatseba said: "The three robbers were arrested immediately after they robbed a man who was withdrawing money. The three are also linked to bankcard skimmings which took place in Kimberly."
