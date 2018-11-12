2 vehicle examiners in EC arrested for corruption
They're accused of being part of an illegal vehicle roadworthy permit syndicate operating in that province and the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Two vehicle examiners in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape have been arrested for corruption.
Nine suspects linked to the scam have already been apprehended.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Philani Nkwalase said: “The two suspects, aged 25 and 40, are alleged to be part of a wide group that is responsible for the fraudulent certificate of roadworthy permits in the Western Cape and more arrests are expected pending the ongoing investigation.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
