Woman arrested in Thohoyandou for killing boyfriend during 'drinking spree'

Saps has urged members of the community to refrain from resorting to violence in cases of any sort of dispute including domestic-related disputes that lead to the unnecessary loss of lives.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo has condemned in the strongest possible terms violent attacks that are still prevalent at various liquor outlets in some parts of the province.

This follows recent violent attacks where two people lost their lives in separate incidents.

Police in Thohoyandou arrested a 19-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed to death her 25-year-old boyfriend during a drinking spree at Mbilwi village outside Thohoyandou this weekend.

The couple was with other patrons at one of the local liquor outlets when an argument erupted between them. The suspect took out a sharp object and stabbed her partner.

Police and the medical emergency services were summoned to the scene and swiftly responded. The man was taken to the local hospital where he was certified dead on arrival.

Police immediately launched a manhunt until the suspect was arrested when she handed herself over late yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Lephalale, police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly killing his 36-year-old former partner at Marapong location Extension 4 outside Lephalale this weekend.

It is alleged that the deceased asked the suspect to accompany him to his home but the suspect declined. The deceased later went to the suspect's house and allegedly found her with another man and an argument ensued during which the suspect stabbed the man to death with a sharp object.

Both suspects will appear before the Thohoyandou and Lephalale Magistrate’s Courts respectively on Monday on charges of murder.

Saps has urged members of the community to refrain from resorting to violence in cases of any sort of dispute including domestic-related disputes that lead to the unnecessary loss of lives.

Investigations are still continuing.