Weather service issues heatwave warnings for Gauteng this week

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued warnings of heatwave conditions in Gauteng with the mercury expected to hit between 33 and 36 degrees.

It says the heatwave is due to the dry conditions persisting over the province. Residents have been warned to keep hydrated and to stay in cool areas.

Forecaster Nadinetja Thema says the heatwave conditions are expected to last until Saturday.

“There is a possible heatwave over Gauteng this coming week. We are expecting temperatures to range from 33 to 36 degrees across Gauteng and we are expecting these conditions to last until Saturday. This coming week as well, we are not expecting any rain.”