[WATCH] Sophie Lichaba on death and ICU hoaxes: 'I am not dead'
Sophie Lichaba has trended on social media recently, after 5fm DJ Thando Thabethe tweeted a photo of her at the station's studios following an interview.
JOHANNESBURG - South African actress and businesswoman Sophie Lichaba (popularly known as Sophie Ndaba) has trashed claims that she is either dead or in ICU.
Lichaba has trended on social media recently, after 5fm DJ Thando Thabethe tweeted a photo of her at the station's studios following an interview.
The tweet has since been removed from Thabethe's account, leaving only a photo of her show's team and Lichaba, but the photo is still very much available on Twitter.
I wish Sophie Ndaba nothing but speedy recovery. I hope & pray she win her fight against diabetes. You are a good person, you are stronger, you are talented and you are beautiful. I love & will always love you sis. God bless you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KHuP8PhFLh— Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) November 4, 2018
Shout out to Sophie Ndaba for hanging out with us #ThabootyDrive, catch up on the conversation on https://t.co/0txAEmKjhX ❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/QmtPtoEqjk— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) November 1, 2018
This sparked a social media hoax, claiming Ndaba had died, while other claims said she was critically ill in hospital.
Lichaba posted a video on her Instagram account dispelling the hoaxes and asking that those spreading them mind their own business.
"Happy Friday Angel's!! What an interesting month it has been! Im Alive I'm not in ICU and yes can the slow peeps understand Living with Diabetes is NOT a Death sentence. Im living a fabulous life. Standby soon for my eating living healthy blog. Cant wait #ImWithSophie 😍," she captioned the post.
