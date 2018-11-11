Popular Topics
Robin Thicke's house burns down in California wildfire

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker and his pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary were evacuated from their Malibu abode on Friday due to the raging wildfire spreading through California.

FILE: US singer Robin Thicke (L) and his partner US model April Love Geary pose upon their arrival at the 2nd Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 held in Monaco on 26 September 2018. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

LONDON - Robin Thicke's house has burned down after being hit by the California wildfire.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker and his pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary - who already have eight-month-old Mia together - were evacuated from their Malibu abode on Friday due to the raging wildfire spreading through California, and the 23-year-old model has now revealed they have sadly lost their home.

April took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share a photo of the front gate of their destroyed house and, alongside a crying emoji, wrote: "Our house is gone."

She had previously shared a picture of the thick smoke from the fire and wrote "Our house is in there" and later confirmed their property was up in flames.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Thicke documented the family's evacuation on his Instagram Story on Friday.

He explained: "This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire. We are in the middle of it (sic)"

He also shared a photo of the smoke cloud and admitted he was praying his house would be okay.

He wrote: "Our home is just to the left! Praying."

Thicke later shared a photo of his eight-year-old son Julian - who he has with ex-wife Paula Patton - sitting among the debris, which he captioned: "Contemplating next move."

View this post on Instagram

Contemplating next move...

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

A number of stars have been forced to evacuated their homes since fire broke out on Thursday afternoon, including the Kardashian family, Lady Gaga, Alyssa Milano and Jessica Simpson, while the blaze has destroyed the famous 'Bachelor' mansion and sets used in Westworld.

Both Iggy Azalea and Cher have also expressed their concern that their houses could fall victim to the fire.

Iggy tweeted: "I am genuinely concerned about my home burning down it's right on the canyon in calabasas and I can't get home to any of my things right now (sic)."

And Cher wrote: "I'm worried about my house, but there is nothing I can do. Friends houses have burned.

"I can't bear the thought of there being no Malibu I've had a house in Malibu since 1972 (sic)."

