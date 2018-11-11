Report: SACP official demanded R3mil bribe from VBS to keep mum on Gupta links

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Report: SACP official demanded R3mil bribe from VBS to keep mum on Gupta links

A senior executive at the bank has spoken out about how a SACP official allegedly demanded R3 million from the bank’s chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, to stop making noise about its relationship about the Gupta family.

An SACP flag flies outside national treasury in Pretoria on 21 April 2017 during a protest against what it calls the capture of South Africa's finance sector. Picture: EWN
An SACP flag flies outside national treasury in Pretoria on 21 April 2017 during a protest against what it calls the capture of South Africa's finance sector. Picture: EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has once again been linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, this time allegedly in exchange to remain silent on the bank's relationship with the Gupta family.

The City Press is reporting that a branch manager at VBS was ordered to make a R3 million payment to fund the SACP's national congress, but the SACP has denied this.

The South African Reserve Bank has approached the Pretoria High Court for final liquidation of the bank, after over 50 companies and individuals stole R1.8 billion from the bank.

A senior executive at the bank has spoken out about how a SACP official allegedly demanded R3 million from the bank’s chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, to stop making noise about its relationship about the Gupta family.

The City Press reports that in July 2017, just days before the start of the SACP Congress, Matodzi ordered the branch manager to make the payment, as he was getting pressure from party officials.

The executive has also revealed how VBS parent company, Vele Investments, allegedly conspired to use a subsidiary company account to conceal the link to the SACP payment.

Matodzi is one of two accountants who failed to attend disciplinary proceedings against them by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) for their involvement in looting the bank

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA