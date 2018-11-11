Report: SACP official demanded R3mil bribe from VBS to keep mum on Gupta links
A senior executive at the bank has spoken out about how a SACP official allegedly demanded R3 million from the bank’s chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, to stop making noise about its relationship about the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has once again been linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, this time allegedly in exchange to remain silent on the bank's relationship with the Gupta family.
The City Press is reporting that a branch manager at VBS was ordered to make a R3 million payment to fund the SACP's national congress, but the SACP has denied this.
The South African Reserve Bank has approached the Pretoria High Court for final liquidation of the bank, after over 50 companies and individuals stole R1.8 billion from the bank.
A senior executive at the bank has spoken out about how a SACP official allegedly demanded R3 million from the bank’s chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, to stop making noise about its relationship about the Gupta family.
The City Press reports that in July 2017, just days before the start of the SACP Congress, Matodzi ordered the branch manager to make the payment, as he was getting pressure from party officials.
The executive has also revealed how VBS parent company, Vele Investments, allegedly conspired to use a subsidiary company account to conceal the link to the SACP payment.
Matodzi is one of two accountants who failed to attend disciplinary proceedings against them by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) for their involvement in looting the bank
Popular in Local
-
Report: Mabuza in Russia receiving medical treatment for past poisoning incident
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
If Zuma approaches Supreme Court of Appeal, he must pay for it himself, says DA
-
Mihalik described as proud dad at funeral attended by cops, guards & gangsters
-
Cash-in-transit van, car go up in flames as 10 robbers make off with money
-
Man shot & wounded in Sandton restaurant robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.