Report: Mabuza in Russia receiving medical treatment for past poisoning incident
In late 2015, then-Mpumalanga Premier Mabuza was off work for three months because he had been poisoned after eating something at a children's party.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has been out of the public eye lately and the reason behind this is reportedly because he is in Russia receiving medical treatment for an alleged poisoning episode that dates back over three years ago.
In late 2015, then-Mpumalanga Premier Mabuza was off work for three months because he had allegedly been poisoned after eating something at a children's party.
That same year, he was grilled in Parliament about a trip to Moscow to see doctors for his alleged poisoning. He told Parliament there was nothing untoward about the trip.
The matter was raised again in Parliament in September this year, Mabuza did not deny he flew on a Gupta-linked jet, but that he was too ill to attend to the details.
Sunday Times is reporting that Mabuza was undergoing treatment this week for problems from the poisoning that are still plaguing him.
Mabuza's office, however, denied saying that he's in Russia for medical treatment, but that it had said he is on "sick leave" and that it would be mischievous to ask how ill he is when no such inference was made.
More than two weeks ago, The Presidency confirmed Mabuza requested time off from public engagements for a few days of rest.
The paper says the deputy president is expected to return to South Africa on Monday, 12 November.
His office would also not state who paid for the trip.
Popular in Politics
-
AfriForum: Malema given notice of asset seizures to settle legal fees
-
Mahumapelo denies being part of alleged secret meeting to oust Ramaphosa
-
Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'
-
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruin
-
Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs order
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.