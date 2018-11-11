Report: Mabuza in Russia receiving medical treatment for past poisoning incident

In late 2015, then-Mpumalanga Premier Mabuza was off work for three months because he had been poisoned after eating something at a children's party.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has been out of the public eye lately and the reason behind this is reportedly because he is in Russia receiving medical treatment for an alleged poisoning episode that dates back over three years ago.

In late 2015, then-Mpumalanga Premier Mabuza was off work for three months because he had allegedly been poisoned after eating something at a children's party.

That same year, he was grilled in Parliament about a trip to Moscow to see doctors for his alleged poisoning. He told Parliament there was nothing untoward about the trip.

The matter was raised again in Parliament in September this year, Mabuza did not deny he flew on a Gupta-linked jet, but that he was too ill to attend to the details.

Sunday Times is reporting that Mabuza was undergoing treatment this week for problems from the poisoning that are still plaguing him.

Mabuza's office, however, denied saying that he's in Russia for medical treatment, but that it had said he is on "sick leave" and that it would be mischievous to ask how ill he is when no such inference was made.

More than two weeks ago, The Presidency confirmed Mabuza requested time off from public engagements for a few days of rest.

The paper says the deputy president is expected to return to South Africa on Monday, 12 November.

His office would also not state who paid for the trip.