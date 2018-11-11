Ramaphosa embarks on door-to-door visits in East London
The president along with other ANC leaders are on a Thuma Mina weekend in the Eastern Cape.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is not satisfied with the living conditions of some communities in the Eastern Cape.
Ramaphosa along with other African National Congress (ANC) leaders are on a Thuma Mina weekend in the province. It's part of the ANC's campaigning ahead of general elections next year.
The president embarked on door-to-door visits to some East London residents.
ANC PRESIDENT CDE CYRIL RAMAPHOSA KICKSTARTS DOOR- TO-DOOR CAMPAIGN— #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) November 11, 2018
Earlier this year President Ramaphosa visited the home of the late ANC stalwart Henry Fazi at eZiphunzana, where he spent time with the family. The President promised to build Mama Fazi a home.#ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/YR7ZBkW12q
Ramaphosa along with ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, Minister Nathi Mthethwa and other senior ANC leaders are in the Eastern Cape campaigning.
Many took the opportunity to voice their challenges and where they believe the government is failing, particularly calling for housing.
Ramaphosa expressed concern for the living conditions of some in the province and told crowds that an agreement will be signed between provincial and national government to address the housing crises.
