Putin says had good conversation with Trump in Paris - Russian media

The Russian president attended Armistice commemorations in the French capital.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had a brief but good conversation with US leader Donald Trump at World War I centenary events in Paris, Russian media reported.

When journalists asked Putin whether he managed to speak to Trump, he said: "Yes," Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Asked how it went, Putin said: "Well."