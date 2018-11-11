Popular Topics
Putin says had good conversation with Trump in Paris - Russian media

The Russian president attended Armistice commemorations in the French capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and US President Donald Trump as they attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on 11 November 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. Picture: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and US President Donald Trump as they attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on 11 November 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had a brief but good conversation with US leader Donald Trump at World War I centenary events in Paris, Russian media reported.

When journalists asked Putin whether he managed to speak to Trump, he said: "Yes," Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Asked how it went, Putin said: "Well."

