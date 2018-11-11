Presidency: Spies should conduct themselves with respect, integrity
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says it has noted reports which reflect on the alleged in-fighting within the SSA.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says the review panel of the State Security Agency (SSA) must be allowed to follow due processes in assessing some of the challenges within the institution relating to alleged internal conflict.
The Sunday Times is reporting that a breakaway group is forming within the agency after the State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba ordered a re-vetting of all agents in a bid to flush out those loyal to former President Jacob Zuma.
It says while the ten-member panel, to be chaired by former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi, does its job, Letsatsi-Duba including management and staff at the agency are expected to conduct themselves with respect and integrity.
“The review panel will in due course present its report to President Ramaphosa who has called for this process to be undertaken with the thoroughness demanded in this sensitive environment but also with the expeditiousness required to put an end to longstanding challenges.”
