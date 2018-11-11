Police stop topless protesters approaching Trump motorcade in Paris

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Police stop topless protesters approaching Trump motorcade in Paris

One of the protesters, with slogans written on her body, got within metres of the rear of the motorcade after jumping over a barricade.

(From L) Moroccan King Mohammed VI, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and French President's wife Brigitte Macron react as Russian President Vladimir Putin (front C) arrives to attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. Picture: AFP.
(From L) Moroccan King Mohammed VI, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and French President's wife Brigitte Macron react as Russian President Vladimir Putin (front C) arrives to attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

PARIS - French police stopped two topless protesters who approached the motorcade of US President Donald Trump as he made his way up the Champs-Elysees to a ceremony in Paris marking 100 years since the end of World War I.

One of the protesters, with slogans written on her body, got within metres of the rear of the motorcade after jumping over a barricade.

She was grabbed by a police officer, while a second woman could be seen being hauled away by security services on the edge of the famous avenue, live television pictures showed.

Inna Shevchenko, one of the leaders of radical feminist group Femen, appeared to claim responsibility for the protest on Twitter.

"FEMEN activists 'welcomed' the cortege of @realDonaldTrump twice on his way to Arc de Triumph," she wrote.

The motorcade briefly paused due to the breach of security before continuing towards the Arc de Triomphe where commemorations for the Armistice are being held with around 70 world leaders.

Three Femen protesters had demonstrated at the Arc De Triomphe on Saturday morning to denounce "war criminals" among the guests at the commemorations in Paris which include leaders from Europe and Africa.

"Welcome war criminals" was written on one of their placards which they held up, while "Fake peacemakers" and "Real dictators" had been daubed on their bodies.

"Most of them are dictators who don't respect human rights," said 24-year-old protester Tara Lacroix, who was detained by police along with the two others.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA