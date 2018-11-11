Plato retains two De Lille MMCs, for now
Dan Plato says these positions will change at the next full council sitting when the Organisational Development and Transformational Plan (ODTP) comes under review.
CAPE TOWN - New Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has retained only two mayoral committee members.
Plato today announced his new team following his election as mayor on Tuesday.
Xanthea Limberg, MMC for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy, as well as JP Smith, the Social Services and Security MMC have retained their positions.
Some of the new appointments to the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee include Marian Nieuwoudt in Finance, James Vos in Assets and Facilities and Felicity Purchase in Transport and Urban Development.
Purchase is stepping into former Councillor Brett Herron’s position. Malusi Booi takes over Siyabulela Mamkeli’s position as Area Central MMC and Grant Twigg is in Suzette Little’s place as Area North Councillor.
“A different structure will likely be considered at the next full sitting of council. So, it means the appointments will be in place plus-minus for one month only.”
Some new faces & a few not-so-new. MM pic.twitter.com/MsOVe5VnLQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2018
