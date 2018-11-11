Nigeria names fifth commander in under 2 years to lead fight against Boko Haram
Major General Abba Dikko, who in July took over command of Operation Lafiya Dole, has been replaced as the head of the operation by Major General Benson Akinroluyo.
MAIDUGURI - Nigeria has named its fifth commander in less than 2 years to lead the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency, the army said on Saturday, a move military sources say was related to continued attacks by Islamists.
The attacks could hurt President Muhammadu Buhari’s chances of re-election in February 2019. He campaigned in 2015 vowing to end the insurgency but the conflict is entering its 10th year with attacks by Boko Haram and a group that splintered from it, the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA).
Major General Abba Dikko, who in July took over command of Operation Lafiya Dole, has been replaced as the head of that operation by Major General Benson Akinroluyo, the army said in an emailed statement that outlined dozens of redeployments.
Dikko has been moved to the Department of Civil Military Affairs to fill the position of chief of civil military affairs.
“The Nigerian Army has redeployed some of its officers from Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Delta Safe, as well as overstayed officers from the theatre as part of routine posting,” the army said in the statement.
Two military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he was redeployed because of attacks by Islamists since he took over.
Since July, when Dikko was appointed, dozens of Nigerian troops have been killed in battles with militants and ISWA killed two abducted aid workers.
Soldiers also staged a protest at an airport in September.
An army spokesman did not immediately respond to text messages and phone calls seeking further details on the decision to replace Dikko as the head of the fight against Islamists just months after he took the role.
Popular in Africa
-
Cameroon journalist freed after state security charge
-
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economy
-
Morocco’s king wants dialogue with Algeria
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Morocco pushes development in disputed Western Sahara
-
3 myths about China's investment in Africa and why they need to be dispelled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.