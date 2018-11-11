Muhsin Ertugral leaves Ajax... again

Ertugral’s tenure was a dramatic one, not down to him but factors out of his control.

CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town confirmed on Sunday that Muhsin Ertugral has vacated his position as head coach of the club.

Ertugral re-joined the club for the fourth time in December 2017, he took over the reins from Stanly Menzo.

Ajax is currently in the eighth position in National First Division (NFD), eight points adrift of the log leaders.

Ertugral’s tenure was a dramatic one, not down to him but factors out of his control. The eligibility saga regarding striker Tendai Ndoro had enormous ramifications for the club as they went through a protracted court battle which is technically still not settled.

The court drama meant Ertugral oversaw the Urban Warriors relegation to the NFD.

In a statement, the club Chairman Ari Efstathiou said: “His dedication and love for the club remained there up until his last game in charge, but unfortunately results were not forthcoming.

“Muhsin offered to resign this morning, Sunday 11 November, and his resignation has been accepted by the board.

“We wish Muhsin well in all his future endeavours and thank him for his efforts over the past 11 months. His commitment to the club is unquestionable especially when he offered to stay on at the club and help the team in their quest be promoted back to the Absa Premiership.”

The club will be making an announcement on the new head coach in due course.